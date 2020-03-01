Réseau social
Connectez-vous S'inscrire
La Dépêche d'Abidjan
LA LIBERTÉ D'INFORMER
Accueil Actualité Interviews Opinion Contributions Vidéos Lu pour vous Tribune Faits et Méfaits Arts et Cuture Économie Sports ESPACE KAMITE Zouglou Feeling

Fela Kuti (Nigeria, 1971) - Why Black Man Dey Suffer



Fela Anikulapo Kuti
Why Blackman dey suffer

Why Blackman dey suffer today Why Blackman dey suffer today Why Blackman no get money today Why Blackman no get money today Why Blackman no go for moon today Why Blackman no go for moon today This is the reason why (tell me now) This is the reason why (tell me again) This is the reason why We dey sit down for our landi jeje We dey sit down for our landi jeje We dey mind our business jeje Some people come from far away land Dem fight us and take our land Dem take our people and spoil our towns Na since then trouble starti o (hun, hun) Na since then trouble starti o (one more time) Na since then trouble starti o (hun) Our riches dem take away to their land In return dem give us their colony Dem take our culture away from us Dem give us dem culture we no understand Black people we no know ourselves We no know our ancestral heritage We dey fight each other everyday We're never together, we're never together at all We're never together, we're never together at all That is why Blackman dey suffer today (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) Tell me again; (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) They take our culture away; (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) They take our riches away; (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) They take our land from us; (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) They take our people away; (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) We have to think of time to come; (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) We have to think of our children to come; (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) We have to be together and unite; (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) That is why Blackman dey suffer today (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) That is why Blackman no go for moon today; (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) That is why Blackman no get money today; (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) That is why Blackman dey suffer (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) That is why Blackman dey suffer today (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) That is why Blackman dey suffer today (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) That is why Blackman dey suffer today (That is why Blackman dey suffer today)

Fela Anikulapo Kuti
Nigéria, 1971.
Dimanche 1 Mars 2020
La Dépêche d'Abidjan



ESPACE KAMITE
Notez

Opinion | Actualité | Interviews | Contributions | Zouglou Feeling | Vidéos | People | Reportages | Tribune | Faits et Méfaits | Lu pour vous | Arts et Cuture | Insolite | Communiqué | Sports | Santé | Économie | Tourisme - Voyages | À ne pas manquer | VOTRE PUBLICITÉ SUR LA DÉPÊCHE D'ABIDJAN | ESPACE KAMITE | EN RÉGION

"Le Franc des Colonies Françaises d'Afrique (FCFA) est une propriété à part entière de la France."
Fela Kuti - Teacher Don't Teach Me Nonsense
Fela Kuti - Teacher Don't Teach Me Nonsense
La Dépêche d'Abidjan | 29/02/2020 | 885 vues
00000  (0 vote)
SÉNÉGAL : KÉMI SÉBA RÉAGIT À SON ARRESTATION MUSCLÉE ET À SON EXPULSION
SÉNÉGAL : KÉMI SÉBA RÉAGIT À SON ARRESTATION MUSCLÉE ET À SON EXPULSION
La Dépêche d'Abidjan | 26/02/2020 | 1054 vues
00000  (0 vote)
FELA KUTI - MUSIQUE AU POING - DOC 1982 - Part 2
FELA KUTI - MUSIQUE AU POING - DOC 1982 - Part 2
La Dépêche d'Abidjan | 25/02/2020 | 824 vues
00000  (0 vote)
Fela Kuti - Colonial Mentality
Fela Kuti - Colonial Mentality
La Dépêche d'Abidjan | 25/02/2020 | 866 vues
00000  (0 vote)
Fela Kuti on Colonial mentality
Fela Kuti on Colonial mentality
La Dépêche d'Abidjan | 25/02/2020 | 888 vues
00000  (0 vote)
Charles Trenet " le Noël des enfants noirs " (1955)
Charles Trenet " le Noël des enfants noirs " (1955)
La Dépêche d'Abidjan | 21/02/2020 | 958 vues
00000  (0 vote)
"Sodoma", le livre sur l'homosexualité dans l'Église catholique qui scandalise le Vatican
"Sodoma", le livre sur l'homosexualité dans l'Église catholique qui scandalise le Vatican
La Dépêche d'Abidjan | 19/02/2020 | 1129 vues
00000  (0 vote)
Faut-il condamner la Cour pénale internationale ?
Faut-il condamner la Cour pénale internationale ?
La Dépêche d'Abidjan | 18/02/2020 | 1304 vues
00000  (0 vote)
Moussa Marega, le footballeur franco-malien, victime de cris racistes
Moussa Marega, le footballeur franco-malien, victime de cris racistes
La Dépêche d'Abidjan | 17/02/2020 | 1044 vues
00000  (0 vote)
Terribles révélations sur l'homme "Noir africain" !
Terribles révélations sur l'homme "Noir africain" !
La Dépêche d'Abidjan | 17/02/2020 | 762 vues
00000  (0 vote)
19, Avenue d'Italie - 75013 - Paris
+ 33 (0) 1 40 28 03 73
+ 33 (0)6 52 90 02 66
infos@ladepechedabidjan.info - ladepechedabidjan@yahoo.fr
Accès membres | RSS Syndication | Inscription au site